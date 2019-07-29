Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Latest Makeout Session Is Hotter Than This Heat Wave

Every swim in Miami is ooh la la la.

In the middle of Shawn Mendes' summer tour, the "Stitches" singer found himself in the ocean blue water with rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello.

While the weather was nice and the waves were cool, fans are buzzing about the PDA these two displayed while soaking up the sun.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Shawn and Camila were spotted partaking in an impromptu makeout session as friends swam nearby.

As for when it was time to get out of the water, both artists proved to be in great shape as they showed off their summer bodies.