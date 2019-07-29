Tana Mongeau Delays Her and Jake Paul's Honeymoon After ''Family Emergency''

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are putting their honeymoon plans on hold.

Less than 24 hours have passed since Jana said, "I do," in Las Vegas, but there's already trouble in paradise. On Monday, Tana took to Twitter to share that she is staying back from their European getaway to deal with a "family emergency." 

"i'm gonna meet him there the second i can. so excited to decompress from the past few months of chaos & celebrate US with no one around." But, she adds, "my number one focus is dealing with this family emergency."

Of course, the newlywed is disappointed by the "really bad timing", but she is trying to stay positive. The 21-year-old explains that she doesn't want to " take away from all of the love i was surrounded by last night" at their Sugar Factory reception. 

Meanwhile, her hubby and his brother Logan Paul are on a plane to London.

No doubt, this has been a wild 24 hours for the YouTuber. Last night, she and Jake partied the night away at the Sugar Factory, where they sat atop a literal throne as people threw champagne on them. In Tana's words, the low-scale food fight made their first dance "better."

It's safe to say there will never be a boring day in this marriage!

