Bow Wow Ironically Wears a ''Love Everybody'' T-Shirt Despite Body Shaming Wendy Williams

Bow Wow is all about "love" just a day after he body shamed Wendy Williams.

The artist, whose real name is Shad Moss, is sporting a shirt with the words "Love Everybody" emblazoned across his chest in a new video shared to his Instagram. In the clip, he dances in a seemingly joking manner while people watch from the sidelines.

However, the irony of the slogan on his t-shirt was not lost on fans of the daytime talk show host. Some people called him out, while others commented on how "silly" his dancing is.

On Sunday, the former musician shared a photo of Williams sporting a black bikini on the beach, with the caption: "They say its a hot girl summer." However, this backfired on Shad because, not long after, he became the target of hurtful comments. One user quipped, "When it's short boy summer we'll ask for your opinion."

Moss eventually deleted the tweet.