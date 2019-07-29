Bow Wow Ironically Wears a ''Love Everybody'' T-Shirt Despite Body Shaming Wendy Williams

Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 2:26 PM
Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Bow Wow is all about "love" just a day after he body shamed Wendy Williams.
The artist, whose real name is Shad Moss, is sporting a shirt with the words "Love Everybody" emblazoned across his chest in a new video shared to his Instagram. In the clip, he dances in a seemingly joking manner while people watch from the sidelines.
However, the irony of the slogan on his t-shirt was not lost on fans of the daytime talk show host. Some people called him out, while others commented on how "silly" his dancing is.
On Sunday, the former musician shared a photo of Williams sporting a black bikini on the beach, with the caption: "They say its a hot girl summer." However, this backfired on Shad because, not long after, he became the target of hurtful comments. One user quipped, "When it's short boy summer we'll ask for your opinion."
Moss eventually deleted the tweet.
While the attack on Wendy seemed to be unprovoked, others pointed to the recent segment where she called him out for his derogatory comments towards ex-girlfriend Ciara.
According to fan footage, at an event the rapper called Ciara a "bitch" and bragged about having her "first." His language drew ire from Williams, who then blasted the star for his crude comments.
"It's very distasteful. We've all had somebody before we had you, man," she remarked. "We've all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘b---h,' you were so wrong for that."
Maybe Bow Wow should take a note from his shirt and "love everybody."
