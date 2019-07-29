Prepare For a Vlog Squad Takeover Because David Dobrik Is Hosting the 2019 Teen Choice Awards With Lucy Hale

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 12:50 PM

Lucy Hale, David Dobrik

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Drum-roll please!

This year's Teen Choice Awards host will be Katy Keene star Lucy Hale, with famous vlogger David Dobrik taking on the role of co-host. The actress shared the news on her Twitter and joked, "YOU TEENS KEEP ME YOUNG!!!"

While the show is, of course, all about the teens, they have some nostalgia-inducing content for the older generations too. OneRepublic will take the stage to perform their single "Rescue Me," in addition to their other hit songs like "Stop and Stare." Plus, Fuller House stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure will be making appearances with other A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba and more.

Gen X'rs will get their fill with star-studded performances by latin pop group CNCO. And that's not all! Lil Nas X will be making a special appearance, so it's sure to be a night of fun and dancing.

Watch

Get to Know YouTuber David Dobrik

Taylor Swift will also be present to receive the first-ever Teen Choice Icon award. In a statement, the Teen Choice Awards stated, "Swift is also one of today's biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change."

The two-hour live event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the sunny Hermosa Beach. Viewers can tune in to Fox to watch the show at 8:00 p.m.

