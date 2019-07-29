Ariana Grande Apologizes After Backlash Over Her JonBenét Ramsey Joke

Ariana Grande is saying sorry.

The star came under fire online after fans took notice of a joke she made involving JonBenét Ramsey, the late child beauty queen whose murder at 6 years old remains infamous. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Grande's friend Doug Middlebrook shared a photo of a newspaper with Ramsey on the cover. "No one has done more covers," the caption read.

"I cant WAIT for this to be your halloween look," Grande commented. "working on it already," Middlebrook added.

"Wait WHAT?? an 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone's costume...," one Twitter user said of Grande's comment while sharing screenshots of the Instagram exchange.