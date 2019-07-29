Ariana Grande Apologizes After Backlash Over Her JonBenét Ramsey Joke

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 10:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is saying sorry. 

The star came under fire online after fans took notice of a joke she made involving JonBenét Ramsey, the late child beauty queen whose murder at 6 years old remains infamous. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Grande's friend Doug Middlebrook shared a photo of a newspaper with Ramsey on the cover. "No one has done more covers," the caption read. 

"I cant WAIT for this to be your halloween look," Grande commented. "working on it already," Middlebrook added. 

"Wait WHAT?? an 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone's costume...," one Twitter user said of Grande's comment while sharing screenshots of the Instagram exchange.  

Watch

Ariana Grande, Cardi B & More Top TIME Internet Influencers List

Grande's remark spurred reactions online with many fans calling her out for the insensitive joke. "Yeah no i deleted it very quickly and understand that it's not at all funny," she responded in a tweet. "This was out of pocket and i sincerely apologize."

"I truly love ariana w all of my heart and i continue to support her, but she is 26. she shouldn't need her fans to call her out so she can realize that what she did was wrong," one fan weighed in. "She apologized and its enough for me.i hope she felt bad and she will be more sensitive from now on."

Following the criticism, fans and the star made their love for each other clear. 

When a fan tweeted back, "We love you more always," Grande responded, "nah."

"Shut up we do," another fan added. "No," the Grammy winner retorted. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Twitter , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke

Jason Momoa's Reunion With Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Will Give You Serious FOMO

Kyle Richards, North West

Kyle Richards Teaches North West "Contortionist Moves" at Family Dinner

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Makes History as "Old Town Road" Continues to Top the Charts

Meghan Markle Had 1 Request for Her "British Vogue" Cover

American Horror Story: 1984

American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser Warns Beware of Camp Redwood

Lori Loughlin's Daughters Break Their Instagram Silence

Melissa Gorga, Sonja Morgan, Porsha Williams

Your Favorite Real Housewives Celebrate Having "Work Done" in Must-See Music Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.