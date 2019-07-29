Meghan Markle Interviews Michelle Obama: 5 Revelations From British Vogue

Meghan Markle knew Michelle Obama was the perfect person to help her with a "secret project."

That secret project? Her guest editor role for the September issue of British Vogue.

"In formulating the content of the Forces for Change issue, I knew that I wanted to create a magazine that would speak not just to where we are, but to where we hope to be," Markle says of the edition. "In doing so, I knew we needed to both open and close strong. Like a beautiful meal: the first bite sets the tone and the final spoonful leaves you satiated, smiling, and sometimes (if you're dining under the direction of a forward-thinking chef) even inspired."

The Duchess of Sussex goes on to ask, "So how could I bring this issue to its logical conclusion? How could I meet that very lofty self-imposed goal?"

Her answer: The former First Lady of the United States.