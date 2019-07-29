Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies Director Drama and Season 3 Possibilities

Was there more drama behind the scenes of Big Little Lies season two than on screen? Depends on what you read.

A report in IndieWire indicated there was quite a bit of upheaval, with director Andrea Arnold's vision of the season being taken over by executive producer and first season director Jean-Marc Vallée. However, at HBO's session during 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Casey Bloys, head of programming at HBO, said there was no controversy.

"There's a lot of misinformation around that subject," Bloys told press, noting Arnold did a "beautiful job: on the second season and that a "a director typically does not have final creative control."

In an interview with EW, series stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman praised Bloys' response to the report.