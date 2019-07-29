Camila Cabello and Her Family Fangirl Over Shawn Mendes During Concert

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 8:45 AM
Camila Cabello was the life of the party at Shawn Mendes' concert over the weekend.
The "Havana" singer was spotted dancing the night away at her rumored beau's show in Miami on Sunday. Footage posted on social media shows Cabello and her family—including her mom, dad and sister—enjoying the concert from a suite at the American Airlines Arena. Cabello, who relocated to the Florida city with her fam when she was about five, donned a white jumpsuit for Mendes' concert.
After being spotted in the crowd, fans went wild for Cabello, taking photos and videos of her and her family. The 22-year-old star happily took photos with concertgoers, including a young girl celebrating her birthday.
"How do you top off an epic 5th Birthday and 1st Concert EVER!!!! Well by @camila_cabello taking a picture with you - that's how!!!" Instagram user @Mishpelaez wrote alongside a photo of her daughter and Cabello. "She's sooooooo amazing and sweet!!!! Thanks @miccosukee.resort.gaming for always taking care of us!!!! We are having an #EPIC night."
The social media user also tells E! News that Cabello was "very nice" and was just having a good time with her family on Sunday.
CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Cabello and Mendes, who put on a steamy display in their "Señorita" music video in late June, have been sparking romance rumors since her split from Matthew Hussey. The singers fueled relationship speculation over the Fourth of July holiday when they were spotted holding hands.
Since that time, Cabello has been spotted at a number of Mendes' concerts, showing her support for her rumored boyfriend.
"Neither of them want to be away from each other," a source recently told E! News. "She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it."
"The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now," the insider continued. "They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."
