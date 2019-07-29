Brooks Laich Weighs In on Julianne Hough Not Taking His Last Name

Steve Granitz/WireImage
What's in a name? For married couples, it can be quite a lot.
Take Julianne Houghand Brooks Laich, who tied the knot two years ago. As the ice hockey pro explained in a new episode of his podcast with Gavin DeGraw, How Men Think, his famous partner still goes by her own well-known last name instead of his. When posed with a question from a fan about taking your husband's last name and whether it's disrespectful not to, Laich weighed in on the subject.
"When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation," he recalled of the last name issue. "I was like, 'I want you to take my last name.' I said that. It was important to me."
He noted they never resolved the conversation before they got married. "To me right now, it's not that big of an issue," he continued. "We don't have any kids right now, but she doesn't have my last name."
"I figured it would be an issue, but I'm surprised for myself now that it's not an issue" Laich elaborated. "But, it will be interesting to see when we have kids. When we have children, I would want them to have my last name, our last name."
As for what Hough would want for their children, Laich was not sure, but thought possibly a hyphenation.
Ultimately, the athlete would want Julianne to go by Laich. "To be fully honest, I would like my wife to have my last name, whether it's now or sometime in the near future or far future."
Laich added, "I'm actually kind of surprised that it hasn't become an issue in our relationship because I do, as a man, I take pride in the last name and being, having that last name as the family name and especially when we have kids, I think that will amplify. I don't know for a fact, but I'm assuming it might amplify for me."
However, he thinks it will always be an "ongoing discussion."
"I'm not going to make my wife change her last name if she doesn't feel comfortable, but I don't think that creates a division within our relationship," he concluded. "[To answer the question], I don't find it disrespectful. I'm obviously open to it, but at the start, yeah, it was a little jarring for me."