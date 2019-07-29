Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's Wedding Wasn't Outrageous Enough, So a Fight Broke Out

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 6:53 AM
Something old, something new. Something borrowed, something (black and) blue.
Last night, YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau tied the knot in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends, family, an MTV camera crew and thousands of fans tuning into the event through a livestream. They recited their vows in front of massive pink and white flower wall and Tana had several outfit changes. Subtle and low-key, just like Jake and Tana!
But as the officiant, Jake's best friend Armani Izadi, was about to declare the duo husband and wife, a guest threw a glass of champagne at the newlyweds, which immediately turned the blissful ceremony into an all-out brawl. While Jake tried to throw a few punches—he shouted, "What the f—k, bro?"—Armani stepped in, ready to fight. And though security escorted the offender off of the premises, shaky cameras captured the entire spectacle. (You can check out the altercation for yourself in the video above.)
And now fans are questioning whether the entire fight was manufactured. After all, the legitimacy of Jake and Tana's romance has come under fire since announcing their engagement just five weeks ago.
Even Jake's brother Logan Paul questioned their authenticity.
"Jake and I finally sat Logan down and really had a talk with him about how real everything is and he started to cry," Tana told E! News last week, ahead of her nuptials. "And I never thought I'd be in a position where I was making Logan Paul cry, so to know that he finally believes it and is emotional about it makes me so happy, so I'm so excited to see him at the wedding. He's actually going to be Jake's best man and we're super pumped about it."
As for their other haters? Tana has a few words for them, too.
"i'm feeling feisty: i don't care if u think my wedding's real," she tweeted last Thursday. "i don't care if u think my marriage is real. i don't care if u think Jake and I don't love each other. i don't care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. i don't care if you think it's gonna last. OOPS!"
She continued to shut down criticism while chatting with E!.
"I don't really care about anyone's opinions at this point," she explained. "I think that no matter what you do on the Internet, there's always going to be people who are going to scrutinize it, don't believe or ask you a thousand questions about it. And if you live your entire life in this position, trying to prove what's real and what's fake, you'll absolutely never be happy."
"For me, I love Jake and I'm very excited to do this and we're both having a lot of fun," Tana shared. "I'm happy and that's all that really matters to me."
Cheer to that and the newlyweds!
