Watch Jennifer Lopez Crash Alex Rodriguez's Broadcast for a Sweet Birthday Surprise

Happy birthday, Alex Rodriguez!

The former baseball player turned 44 years old on Saturday, and Jennifer Lopez celebrated his big day with a very special surprise.

The 50-year-old singer crashed her fiancé's ESPN sports broadcast on Sunday to bring him a birthday cake. A-Rod had been commenting on the big game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox when Lopez snuck up behind him and tapped him on the shoulder. She then went in for the hug and "Happy Birthday" started playing over the speakers. His two daughters, Ella and Natasha, were also there and passed him the sweet treat.

"The whole summer has been one large cake," Rodriguez told his co-anchors Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian.

It looks like the entire evening was a fun one for Rodriguez. His former team even pulled out a win and beat the Red Sox with a final score of nine to six.