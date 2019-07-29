Lori Loughlin's Daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Break Instagram Silence For a Very Special Occasion

Have mercy: There may be peace at last in Lori Loughlin's home.

After months of complete radio silence on social media, the actress' daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, returned to Instagram for a special occasion: Their mom's 55th birthday.

"Happy birthday mama," Bella captioned a black and white photo of her with the Full House star. "I love you." Olivia was quick to comment, writing "my people" alongside a red heart emoji. The sweet tribute marks Bella's first post since January. (Olivia still remains mum on her personal account, however.)

Back in early March, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among more than 40 individuals—including Felicity Huffman—charged in connection to the college admissions scandal. The duo allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes in exchange for having their daughters recruited to the crew team, thus guaranteeing their admission into the University of Southern California. (ICYMI, they never participated in crew.) Lori and Mossimo later pleaded not guilty.