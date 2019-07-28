YouTube Stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Get Married in Glitzy Vegas Wedding

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jul. 28, 2019 10:22 PM
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are officially married!
Five weeks have passed since the YouTubers surprisingly got engaged in a Las Vegas nightclub, and now they have returned to Sin City to say their "I Do's."
On the big day, guests gathered at Armani Izadi's popular Graffiti Mansion to watch Tana and Jake exchange vows. Dressed in a beautiful and long white dress (although, she had several outfit changes!), the 21-year-old wowed the lucky attendees as she walked down the aisle to meet her charming groom.
The lovebirds exchanged vows in front of a massive pink and white flower wall.
Hours before Tana walked down the aisle, she uploaded a special video tribute to her beau. "I love you, Jake Paul," the title read. While the blonde beauty never appeared on screen, she did say romantic things about her future husband in the 8-minute clip.
"I love you. It actually still scares me so much to say it, because once I say it's somewhere out there than my head," she said. "It becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I'm so used to losing everything I love and I don't want to lose you."
It's been a whirlwind month for the stars. Their engagement took place on the night of Tana's 21st birthday on June 24, which they celebrated at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. Just like their nuptials, the party was nothing short of spectacular.
It's only been about three months since the famous vloggers started dating. What started as a collaborative partnership seemingly blossomed into something romantic. At first they were simply collaborating on funny and adorable content, and then one day they were engaged, much to the disbelief of their fans, friends and family, including Logan Paul and Bella Thorne.
It was only recently that Logan came to his senses and realized that Jana is the real deal.
"Yesterday, Jake and I finally sat Logan down and really had a talk with him about how real everything is and he started to cry," Tana told reporters in an interview at Booby Tape's USA Launch Party at Stanley Social. "I never thought I'd be in a position where I was making Logan Paul cry, so to know that he finally believes in it and is emotional about it makes me so happy."
As for the critics who still doubt their genuine love? Well, Tana said, "I don't really care about anyone's opinions at this point. I think that no matter what you do on the internet, there's always going to be people who are going to scrutinize it, don't believe it or ask you a thousand questions about it and if you live your entire life in this position—trying to prove what's real and what's fake—you'll absolutely never be happy."
Funnily enough, even Tana said she never could've predicted her life unfolding this way. She remarked at the Booby Tape event, "I definitely didn't think I'd be getting married at 21 on Sunday."
As the old saying goes: Never say never!
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
