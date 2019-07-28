Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Go Glam for Their Fun Girls' Night Out

Girls only!

Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie and their mutual friend seemed to enjoy a fun-filled girls' night out at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday. The trio dressed to the nines for the special outing, too.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things chic and upscale with an all-black ensemble. She donned crocodile-printed leather pants that she paired with an asymmetrical black top. However, giving her all-black 'fit some pop of color, she tied her lewk together with neon green pumps. For the 'gram, though, she decided to wear hot pink heels with matching sunglasses.

"last night," the beauty mogul captioned her Instagram post, alongside several snaps of her glam outfit.

Richie, on the other hand, opted for something a little more fall-ready. She arrived to the Nice Guy wearing a snakeskin trench coat with a white tee and black boots.