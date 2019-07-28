Meghan Markle Is a Guest Editor for British Vogue: Inside the Issue

"These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today," Meghan said in a statement provided by the royal family.

"Through this lens, I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light," Meghan continued. "I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

"As you will see from her selections throughout this magazine, she is also willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege," British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief said. "From the very beginning, we talked about the cover—whether she would be on it or not. In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires."

Meghan also said on Instagram, "Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavor, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying 'Yes!'—and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity."

Meghan, a former star of Suits who had quit her own acting career in 2017 after getting engaged to Harry, has long been involved in philanthropy. She and her husband recently started their own foundation, Sussex Royal.

Meghan has never appeared on the cover of any Vogue magazine. Her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was featured in a cover spread for British Vogue's April 2016 issue. The late Princess Diana made the front page three times during her lifetime.

The September 2019 issue of British Vogue will be released on Friday, August 2.