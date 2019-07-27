Ashley Iaconetti Gives Jade Roper a ''Labor Salad'' to Help Her Welcome Baby No. 2

It's almost time!

With baby number two on board, former Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper Tolbert is down to try anything to get into labor. The reality TV personality, who is almost ready to pop, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon to share the interesting treat gal pal Ashley Iaconetti gave her.

"Ashley bought me the labor salad," Roper shared in her video clip, with her bestie sitting right beside her. "People say that if you eat the salad that it induces labor. We're gonna give it a shot... It looks good"

She continued, "Some people say it's the dressing that triggers labor; some people say it's the watercress."

Following her video clips, fans chimed in and messaged the 32-year-old star that they went into labor the night they ate the salad. If anything, Ashley revealed one of the reasons why she bought Jade the meal was because of celebs who talked about their experience.