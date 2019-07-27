Orlando Bloom Thinks He's Too Old to Return as Legolas in Lord of the Rings Series

Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show is off and running, and it just so happens that one Orlando Bloom is also promoting an Amazon show at the same time.

Bloom stars in Carnival Row alongside Cara Delevingne as a human detective in a fantasy show about magical creatures (Delevingne plays a faerie) struggling to coexist with humans, so he clearly hasn't lost interest in the world of fantasy storytelling since he last played Legolas in 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

Naturally a reporter at the show's TV Critics Association summer tour panel asked if he'd be interested in participating in Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series, and that's when Bloom said this: "I mean, I like to think of myself as ageless, but I don't know where I would fit in that world...They've probably got a 19 year-old kid who's playing that character now."

Cue Cara Delevingne, standing in for all of us: "No! No!"