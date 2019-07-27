Sarah Hyland Is in Total Wedding Mode as Reveals She's Already ''Stalking'' Bridal Accounts

Instagram
Sarah Hyland is in total wedding mode.
Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams proposed to the Modern Family actress nearly a week and a half ago, and it looks like she's already started the planning process. The 28-year-old beauty took to Instagram Stories to adorably document her fun night in.
"While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we're at," Hyland started her video clip. She added, jokingly, "I'm totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress."
"No not me," she said. "I'm not doing that. What are you talking about."
Since becoming engaged in mid-July, the couple has shared their excitement with their followers about the next step in their relationship. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," the Modern Family star wrote, announcing the big news.
"I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," the former Bachelorette star captioned his Instagram post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video of his romantic proposal.
In both of the pair's social media posts, Hyland most certainly showed off her massive diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz. "Blinded by the [sun] or the [ring] ? #wouldyoulikesomeapple," the 28-year-old actress cheekily shared on Instagram.
"Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat Oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, told E! News at the time of their engagement announcement. "On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000."
The two first sparked relationship rumors on Halloween 2017 when they coordinated costumes together from Stranger Things. A month later, E! News confirmed on they were officially a couple.
Hyland and the 35-year-old podcast host were trying a long distance relationship for quite some time, as he lived in Nashville and she in Los Angeles. However, last August, the reality TV personality packed up his bags and moved to the City of Angeles to be with his leading lady.
And as they say, the rest is history!