Leona Lewis and Longtime Love Dennis Jauch Are Married

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 1:38 PM

Dennis Jauch, Leona Lewis

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Wedding bells!

Leona Lewis is officially off-the-market, y'all! On Saturday, the British singer-songwriter and former X Factor winner and her longtime love, Dennis Jauch, tied the knot at a Tuscan vineyard south of Florence, Italy, Italy, People magazine said. The two exchanged vows in front of 180 family members and friends. 

At the ceremony, the 34-year-old beauty shined bright in a full-length white tulle gown and walked down the aisle to "Ave Maria." She then changed into a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the after-party, according to HELLO!

The couple has been together for nearly eight years.

Just last month, the "You Are the Reason" singer celebrated her bachelorette party with her besties in Hawaii. "Had the absolute best Hen/Bachelorette week with my UK & US ladies in Hawaii," she shared on Instagram, alongside several snaps of her fun festivities. "Couldn't ask for a more supportive, loving, funny, intelligent, incredible group of women to stand by me on my big day."

Watch

Heidi Klum, Mila Kunis & More Celebrity Secret Weddings

Last fall, the longtime pair shared the special news about their engagement

"It's been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being," Dennis wrote on social media at the time of the engagement, alongside a collage of their cutest pics together. "Here's to many more beautiful memories." 

The pair began dating after they met on Lewis' 2010 tour. Jauch performed as one of the British singer's backup dancers and the rest is history.

"Before, I thought I wanted to be young and single, then once I was I realized it wasn't all it was cracked up to be," she explained of her relationship with Dennis during a 2015 interview with The Telegraph. "We're together, but because we both travel so much we have to make a huge effort to see one another. If we are within an hour of each other one of us will jump on a plane to see the other. I think the most unexpected meeting place was in Romania."

Congrats to the happy couple on their wedding!

