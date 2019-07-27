Inside Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Party Weekend: You Better Twerk!

Bachelorettes sure know how to do bachelorette parties.

Rachel Lindsay, who starred on season 13 of the ABC show in 2017 and got engaged to her chosen winner Bryan Abasolo, celebrated their upcoming nuptials at a bachelorette party weekend with her friends, including Astrid Loch, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman and Whitney Fransway, who starred with her on The Bachelor season 21, and Bibiana Julian, who appeared with Lindsay on spinoff The Bachelor Winter Games.

The bash was held on Friday at the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica Costa Rica. The theme? "Camp Costa Rachel!"

The group wore matching black and white "camper" outfits and received teal badges reading "Troop 72619"—the date of the party, as well as personalized camp cookies. They also took part in a twerking class. There was, of course, lots of dancing involved during the bachelorette weekend. And in case things got too crazy, the ladies were provided with a "hangover kit."