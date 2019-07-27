Inside Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Party Weekend: You Better Twerk!

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Bachelorettes sure know how to do bachelorette parties.

Rachel Lindsay, who starred on season 13 of the ABC show in 2017 and got engaged to her chosen winner Bryan Abasolo, celebrated their upcoming nuptials at a bachelorette party weekend with her friends, including Astrid Loch, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman and Whitney Fransway, who starred with her on The Bachelor season 21, and Bibiana Julian, who appeared with Lindsay on spinoff The Bachelor Winter Games.

The bash was held on Friday at the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica Costa Rica. The theme? "Camp Costa Rachel!"

The group wore matching black and white "camper" outfits and received teal badges reading "Troop 72619"—the date of the party, as well as personalized camp cookies. They also took part in a twerking class. There was, of course, lots of dancing involved during the bachelorette weekend. And in case things got too crazy, the ladies were provided with a "hangover kit."

Watch

Rachel Lindsay Shares Details About Her Wedding

See photos from the bachelorette party weekend:

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Whitney Fransway

Welcome

The ladies make it to the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica.

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Alexis Waters

Wow!

What a view!

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Alexis Waters

Paradise

Welcome to the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica.

Article continues below

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Alexis Waters

Squish Squish

The bride-to-be enjoys a walk on the beach.

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Astrid Loch

The Bride-to-Be

Rachel Lindsay and her friends fly to the bash.

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Kristina Schulman

Getting Glam

The ladies get glammed up for dinner.

Article continues below

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Whitney Fransway

Squad Up

The ladies take group pics.

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Alexis Waters

Twerking Class

Move your booty!

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Kristina Schulman

Time to Dance

OK, so things got a little crazy.

Article continues below

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Kristina Schulman

Keep on Dancing

OK, so things got even crazier.

Rachel Lindsay, Whitney Fransway, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Whitney Fransway

Rachel Lindsay and Whitney Fransway

The Bachelor beauties take a selfie video.

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Bibiana Julian

Cookie Anyone?

The group enjoyed personalized sweet treats.

Article continues below

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Astrid Loch

Just in Case...

Hangover kits were available as well.

Rachel Lindsay, Bachelorette Party, Weekend, Trip

Instagram / Alexis Waters

Oops!

Accidents happen, and that's OK.

More wedding-related fun in the sun is on the horizon; Lindsay and Abasolo plan to wed in August in the Caribbean.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Rachel Lindsay , The Bachelorette , , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anne Hathaway, TCA, Pregnant

Anne Hathaway Steps Out After Pregnancy Announcement and Talks "Mommy Brain"

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland Is in Total Wedding Mode as Reveals She's Already ''Stalking'' Bridal Accounts

Modern Love, Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and Cristin Milioti Find Some Love in Modern Love Teaser

Dennis Jauch, Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis and Longtime Love Dennis Jauch Are Married

Meghan King Edmonds, Son, Hart, Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds' Son Hart Making "Great Progress" After Brain Damage Diagnosis

E! TV Scoop Awards Logo

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best New and Upcoming Shows

Carnival Row

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne Have a Secret Fantastical Affair in Carnival Row Trailer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.