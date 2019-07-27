True Thompson Is a Mini Dancing Queen in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Video

Baby's got moves!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story on Friday evening an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson dancing to the 2005 Ini Kamoze song "World a Reggae" while standing in ankle-deep water in what appears to be her pool's hot tub. The child wore a $53 black one-piece swimsuit adorned with a shimmering unicorn by PilyQ.

"Weekend vibes," Khloe wrote.

Khloe often posts cute pics and videos of her little girl. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of True posing on a child's bench and jokingly taunted her model sister Kendall Jenner by writing, "You guys I cant handle this! I'm so annoying I know but I'm obsessed," she shared with several heart-eye emojis. "She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny.... baby True is coming for you!"