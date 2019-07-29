22 Lipsticks Celebrity Makeup Artists Always Use

by Amanda Williams , Mike Vulpo & Jillian Punwar | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 3:30 AM
Pucker up, its National Lipstick Day!
We love lipstick. In fact, let's be real: What girl doesn't hoard about 20 tubes of lipstick at the bottom of their purse?
But finding the perfect lipstick can be very overwhelming and finding a good shade can be even more of an impossible task.
"Lipstick is the most personal part of your makeup routine," celebrity makeup artist Lauren D'Amelio told E! News. "It can tell a lot about a person's style and mood."
Fortunately, this holiday is a great excuse to try out some new next-level lip products and a group of celebrity makeup artists just made that easier for us.
E! News got the inside scoop on the best lip products on the market from some fabulous glam squad members. Take a look below at their picks that you need this summer.
"I LOVE this lip glow as it's perfect for achieving that ‘just pinched' raspberry/pink look to the lips AND if you dab it onto the cheeks, you'll get a gorgeous flush of color! You can thank me later LOL."
—Emma Willis, recently worked with Molly Sims, Audrina Patridge, JoJo Fletcher, Debby Ryan, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Vanessa Marano
"My new obsession is the newly reformulated Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte in shade Silk Kimono. I love the texture of this liquid lip; a lot of liquid lipsticks on the market are very drying on the lip. This formulation is the perfect matte and feels super comfortable. It also gives you a very modern finish and looks effortless and chic."
—Monika Blunder, recently worked with Gemma Chan and Jessica Alba
"This classic cream lipstick is highly pigmented & has an extra moisturizing formula; ensuring that the color payoff is incredible while fully hydrating the lips. I love this specific color, as it's rosy-nude shade flatters a variety of skin tones and looks like your own lip color, just amped up to perfection."
—Jared Lipscomb, recently worked with Stassi Schroeder, Chrishell Hartley, Brittany Cartwright and Lauren Ash
"One lipstick I couldn't live without in my kit is 'Pure Hollywood' by Anastasia Beverly Hills! I pair it with whirl lip pencil by M.A.C. and White Russian plumping gloss by Buxom. This is one of my go-to combinations for bridal & film it is a beautiful nude/pink that can be worn day or night!"
—Lauren D'Amelio, recently worked with Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Lauren Sorrentino, Dolores Catania and Lindsey Pelas
"I love the shade Pillowtalk because it's a dreamy nude pink lipstick that looks gorgeous on everyone!"
—Marissa Brajkovich, recently worked with JoJo Fletcher, Ashley Greene and Ashley Iaconetti
"This coral red lipstick is such a classic look; One shade that looks ah-may-zing on everyone especially if I want to make any outfit slightly more formal. It's my go-to for blah days—no lie, it never fails to put me in a better mood and it adds an instant drama!!"
—Katrina Guevara, recently worked with Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Terra Newell
"This lipstick by urban decay is INSTANT GLAMOUR! This is such a universal red, great for any skin tone. If your ever need a pick me up, swipe on #714 and instantly feel like 100% that bitch."
—Alexx Mayo, recently worked with Lizzo, Mariah Carey and Tinashe
"It's my favorite because it gives full color, it's high shine and the primer is built in so it stays on forever! We've sold MILLIONS of this exact lipstick on QVC, it's a tried and true!"
—Mally Roncal, recently worked with Beyoncé
"This is my absolute favorite when it comes to Natural Beauty! A highly pigmented and universally flattering red."
—Marco Castro, recently worked with Dascha Polanco, Lindsay Lohan and Lizzo
"I typically try to make my makeup looks feel really natural – sort of that "no-make-up-make-up" look and my favorite mauvy pink that's pretty natural on every skin tone is
MAC Matte Lipstick in MEHR."
—Lindsay Doyle, recently worked with Lily Aldridge, Miranda Lambert and Rita Wilson
"Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Shine is the ultimate summer lipstick! Yes, liquid! Coral shades always remind me of summer vacation and #5 'Bird of Paradise' is the must-have, don't ever leave home without it kind of Coral. Packed with Lipcare ingredients, Premium Argan Tree Oil and Shea Butter, this liquid lipstick feels incredibly luxurious on the lips and maintains a vivid, vinyl look for up to six hours! Not a glossy girl all the time? Don't panic...there are eight gorgeous matte shades as well! But hey, it's National Lipstick Day, why not treat yourself to both!"
—Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan, recently worked with Shoshana Bean, Witney Carson and Lacey Chabert
"The texture is oh-so-dreamy and is versatile for many skin tones. Pair it with a lip liner and you have the perfect nude lip!"
—Sean Harris, recently worked with Serayah, Erika Jayne, Lori Harvey and Normani
"I'm a super fan of all things lions and Lion King, so I had to get my hands on this beautiful collection! The lipstick is a perfect velvety matte finish that leaves lips feeling soft with long lasting rich color. The shade is a universally flattering pinkish nude. The packaging is also gorgeous and worth adding to your lipstick collection!"
—Ashley Donovan, recently worked with Chrissy Metz, Joanna Garcia Swisher and Vanessa Morgan
"This is my go-to red because it looks good on anybody! It goes on super easy because of it's satin finish, yet the pigment is so strong and vibrant. It also stays put and doesn't dry your lips out!"
—Christiana Cassell, recently worked with Chloé x Halle
"This is my absolute favorite universal nude, with pure pigment and luxurious texture. I love the slight luminosity that it has too!"
—Adam Burrell, recently worked with Ava DuVernay, Winnie Harlow and Jennifer Hudson
"Supermodel really takes us back to the '90s, which I love. The brown-rose color looks great on everyone—not just supermodels—plus it is super creamy and easy to apply."
—Katie Danza, recently worked with Cazzie David, Leighton Meester and Suki Waterhouse
"This lip color is one of my go-to faves for my clients. It's a rich brownish, mauve with a creamy, shiny finish that makes for a pretty everyday color."
—Dusty Starks, recently worked with Avril Lavigne, Priyanka Chopra and Fiona Xie
"I think everyone loves a great pinky nude. Not too pink, not too nude, that's creamy and hydrating and that's exactly what Tom Ford's 'Bad Lieutenant' lipstick is...I've went through two tubes and on my third. It's the best."
—Jessica Scantlin, recently worked with Jessie James Decker and Runaway June
"I used Charlotte Tilbury‘s Nude Kate lipstick on Becca. It's my go-to favorite nude lipstick! It has a creamy consistency so it goes on smooth and doesn't dry your lips out. When wearing a nude lipstick, it's always best to have a bit of sheen instead of a matte."
—Lyndsay Zavitz, recently worked with Shiva Safai and Becca Tilley
"The signature DustyLilac gloss from Anastasia Beverly Hills is my favorite. It's such a great everyday pink color, especially for olive skin tones likes Kaitlyn. It's perfect because even though it's a gloss, it covers like a lipstick with more sheen."
—Tarryn Feldman, recently worked with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kelsea Ballerini and Michelle Monaghan
"The ultimate 90's glossy looking nude for all skin tones. With one layer it's like your natural lips but juicier, and with more swipes you'll have that cool girl's 90's nude tone, but so much cooler."
—Aliana Lopez, recently worked with Sophia Amoruso, Erin and Sara Foster and Emily Weiss
"It's the perfect nude for many skin tones and a staple in my kit. The shade mimics a natural lip color. It's a coral nudist pink. The formula is semi matte very creamy and glides on smooth."
—Keita Moore, recently worked with Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Marsai Martin
