Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Has a Handsome New Boyfriend

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 5:13 PM

Shannon Beador, John Janssen

Summer loving, Shannon Beador is having a blast! 

Three months after finalizing her contentious divorce from David Beador, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is ready to make things official with a new man in her life. Shannon, 55, introduced her boyfriend on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of the pair enjoying waterfront sunset with a heart emoji. 

And it appears the lucky guy is already getting introduced to Shannon's inner circle, as co-star and close friend Tamra Judge commented on the post, "Love birds. Can't wait to meet him tomorrow." Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who is a new addition to the RHOC cast this season, wrote, "You have a good one!!" 

So who exactly is Shannon's handsome boyfriend? According to multiple outlets, his name is John Janssen and they've been dating for upwards of a few months. According to People, who broke the news, he's even met Shannon's three daughters, 18-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old twins Adeline and Stella

Real Housewives Who Have Powered Through Heartbreak

"Shannon's really happy," a source shared with the outlet. "He's a great guy, and really adores her. And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun."

Like Shannon, John is reportedly a graduate of University of Southern California and has three kids of his own. 

The Bravolebrity announced her separation from David after 17 years of marriage in Oct. 2017 and filed for divorce two months later.

A source told E! News at the time, "This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time. David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health."

Onward and upward!

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

