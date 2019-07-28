Watch Former Gang Member Javier Fight for His Health & His Father's Approval on Revenge Body

Fighting for his family.

On Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, ex-gang member Javier turned to the transformation series in order to get his health back on track. While the new participant nobly left the violent lifestyle once he became a father and husband, Javier faced new hardships when his daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

"When my daughter got the feeding tube, maybe about five years ago now, I went into a deep, deep depression," the dedicated dad relayed in a confessional. "I just wanted to numb myself. I don't use drugs, I don't drink, my comfort was sitting on the couch, watching TV and eating."

Understandably, this coping mechanism took an unhealthy toll on Javier's body, leaving him almost 300 pounds. However, since Javier's daughter will dependent on him for her entire life, he knew it was time to make a change.

Still, Javier also planned to get revenge on his father, who seemingly disapproved of his post-gang life.