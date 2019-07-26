Selena Gomez's Colorful Rotation of Maxi Dresses Is the Best Example of Vacation Style

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 3:05 PM

Selena Gomez

Instagram

It may be summer, but Selena Gomez's master class in vacation style is most definitely in session. 

The pop songstress has spent the last week celebrating her 27th birthday in Italy, traveling through Rome and Capri toting a suitcase jam-packed with a wardrobe of items as effortlessly chic as they are functional. 

For example (and are you taking notes yet?), Gomez was photographed sporting not one, but three maxi dresses ranging in color, fabric and overall aesthetic. She complemented the contrasting trio of frocks with style staples that tied each look together seamlessly, a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a leather crossbody bag. Easy, breezy!

As for footwear, the star switched off between pairs of gladiator-inspired sandals, espadrilles and sneakers, because let's be real... there's a reason you pack a separate carry-on full of shoes. 

Watch

Inside Selena Gomez's Year of Rebuilding

Check out Selena's entire vacation style lookbook in our gallery below: 

Selena Gomez, Italy

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

A Day in Capri

The pop singer strolled through the streets in an ultra feminine dress by Three Graces London ($530) and taupe heeled sandals by Ancient Greek Sandals ($269.50), while shielding her skin from the sun in a $79 straw hat by Lack of Color and carrying a Staud bucket bag, which goes for $295. 

Selena Gomez, Italy, Andrea Iervolino

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Soaking Up With the Sun

"They took a boat to the island of Capri where they walked through the streets and did more shopping and eating," a source shared with E! News. "Selena sipped on an iced tea and stopped to look at leather sandals and hats."

Selena Gomez, Italy, Andrea Iervolino

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Vacation Vibes

Added our insider, "Selena seemed very happy and content with her friends. She was hugging them and they were all having a lovely time."

Selena Gomez, Italy

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Mellow Yellow

SelGo brought the sunshine to the Italian village of Civita di Bagnoregio, where she stayed cool in a yellow maxi dress by Three Graces London ($490), Vince platform sneakers ($99) and gold hoops by Jennifer Fisher ($550). 

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Lady in Red

Positively glowing! Selena took in the sights wearing a floral and polka-dot frock by Rixo London, which retails for around $373. 

Selena Gomez

Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Gorgeous in Green

The former Disney Channel star nailed a more budget-friendly look in this $49.50 maxi dress from Zara and black espadrille sandals. 

Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino

Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Birthday Girl

"Selena had a great day in Rome celebrating her birthday with a close group of friends," a source also shared. "They had a two hour lunch at Pierluigi, one of Selena's favorite places where she loves to eat in Rome. They sat inside and had a long lunch with many different courses to enjoy." 

Calling our travel agent, BRB. 

