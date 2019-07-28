New Cheating Details Exposed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Reunion

Much like their marriage, what happened between Colt and Larissa in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion turned on a dime.

The duo, who are officially divorced, spoke via satellite. Colt said, "I still f—king love her," and was even open to taking another chance on their relationship…and then Larissa brought out her current boyfriend, Eric. This set both Colt and mom Debbie off. "You're a piece of s—t now," Debbie told Larissa. "I hope you get deported."

Because it wouldn't be Colt and Larissa without drama, Larissa did the digital equivalent of storming out: she hung up. They got her back on the line, then Colt stormed out. Just like old times.