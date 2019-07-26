The New Gossip Girl Won't Have the Same Mystery: "We're All Gossip Girl"

The new Gossip Girl is going to be very different, and very 2019.

Josh Schwartz was on hand at the 2019 TV Critics Association summer press tour to promote Hulu's Looking For Alaska, and after the panel, he spoke to reporters about the reboot/remake/re-something of the iconic CW series about a group of rich kids being stalked by a mysterious entity called Gossip Girl, which is coming to HBO Max. 10 episodes have been ordered so far.

Schwartz doesn't actually know which "re" word to use, since it won't feature the same cast or characters, but it will be set in the same world as the original Gossip Girl, where Serena, Blair, etc all do exist, just elsewhere.

