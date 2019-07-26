The New Gossip Girl Won't Have the Same Mystery: "We're All Gossip Girl"

Schwartz says it was Warner Bros who brought up the idea of the new show, and there were several options for a home before HBO Max (the new Warner streaming service, where Friends will eventually be heading) came about.

Schwartz says he and co-EP Stephanie Savage sat down with Josh Safran, who was "such a great voice of the show" and eventually became an EP, and "he had a really great take and a really great idea, and that made it feel like this was the moment."

Other ideas had come up before, but it was Safran's take that really convinced Schwartz and co. that it was time.

"When we heard Safran's take, it was so fun, and knowing he would be the one writing it and he would be able to deliver a great job...he definitely wanted to subvert the original paradigm."

So the show is a bit of a subversion of the original show, in the same world as the original show, but do not expect the new Upper East Siders to be the kids of the original characters.

"We ain't that old," Schwartz said. "Jesus!"