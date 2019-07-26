And Who Am I? Even Dorota Thought Gossip Girl Was Someone Else

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 12:00 PM
Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played Blair Waldorf's Polish housekeeper and confidante Dorota in the original Gossip Girl series, is just as underwhelmed as you are about the true identity of Gossip Girl.
Fans long suspected the character was the narrator and gossip blogger, a theory disproved on the CW series finale, which aired in December 2012 after six seasons. It was announced last week that HBO Max, the new streaming destination from WarnerMedia, is rebooting Gossip Girl with a new main cast. Szadkowski, a Polish-born American who unlike her character, sports an American accent, read some fans' tweets for E! News and shared some thoughts on Gossip Girl, then and now.
"Can we all admit that the only person who could've and should've been Gossip Girl was DOROTA?!" read a tweet by @lucymlucy.
"Maybe it was, girl. That is a secret I will never tell," the actress said, winking and putting on a Polish accent.
"I really thought that Dorota was Gossip Girl," Szadkowski continued. "I'm not joking. We didn't find out until we were shooting the scene and I was just as surprised as everyone else.
The CW; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Another user, @IlanaGazda, tweeted, "All i ask for this new iteration if #GossipGirl is that Dorota reprises her role as some other rich bitch's housekeeper/nanny."
A few fans expressed wishes for Dorota to appear in the new Gossip Girl and praised her character.
"It was always my dream, when I was a little girl growing up in Poland, to come to America and make a difference, so I'm glad that I have."
Szadkowski did not comment on whether she will appear in the Gossip Girl reboot, but did say she was "so excited" to see it.
A premiere date for the new series has not been announced. HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020.
