Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Claps Back at Hateful Relationship Comments

Camila Morrone is so over the critical comments about her relationship.

The Mickey and the Bear actress, who has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio for over a year, received a flood of hate this week after posting photos of the late Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on her Instagram.

"A love like this," Morrone wrote alongside the pictures.

Bacall and Bogart—like Morrone, 22, and DiCaprio, 44, had over a 20-year age gap between them. Defying their critics at the time, Bacall and Bogart wed in 1945 and welcomed two kids together. The couple stayed together until his passing in 1957.

After seeing Morrone's post, many social media users left hateful comments on her Instagram.