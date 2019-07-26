Chris Harrison's Girlfriend Just Trolled Him So Hard on His 48th Birthday

Happy birthday, Chris Harrison! The Bachelor host is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

In honor of the special day, Harrison's girlfriend, Lauren Zima, took the opportunity to troll her beau on social media. In a series of hilarious video clips, the Entertainment Tonight correspondent can be seen interviewing Harrison, even showing him where to stand for their chat.

"You have a mark, please hit it, thank you," Zima jokes in one clip. "This is how television works."

The journalist also reminds Harrison about hitting his mark in a separate interview, telling him, "What you're gonna wanna do is hit a mark, I don't know if you've heard of those before, but it's the tape on the floor. You're nailing it, yup, excellent work."