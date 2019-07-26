Rihanna's Exes Chris Brown and Drake Hilariously Face Off in "No Guidance" Music Video

Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 9:29 AM
Getty Images
It's on!
Chris Brown and Drake, who both famously dated Rihanna and feuded in the past, recently officially put aside years of beef and collaborated on a single together, "No Guidance." On Friday, the track's music video was released, and sees the two pretending to face off in a street dance battle.
Ever the actor, Drake tries to taunt Brown with some hilariously awkward moves, including some breakdancing and a heart-stopping Indiana Jones-style maneuver (complete with his own sound effects), before conceding and telling him he's "the real deal" and sealing their friendship with a handshake and bro hug.
The single "No Guidance" is featured on Brown's ninth studio album Indigo, which was released in June.
Last October, Drake brought out Brown onstage at one of his Los Angeles concerts. The two performed Brown's single "Party" and a cover of Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday." Drake told the crowd that Brown was "one of the most talented human beings on this Earth."
Watch the music video below:
Brown and Drake have come a long way since an infamous nightclub incident.
In 2012, Brown and Drake partied separately at a New York venue, when a scuffle broke out. A source told E! News that Drake supposedly approached Brown outside the venue and that an unidentified person threw a bottle at the latter star. A rep for Drake said at the time that "Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind" and "was on his way out of the club when the altercation began." No charges were filed.
A year later, during an appearance at a Hollywood party, Brown had the DJ stop playing music, just before he was about to play a track by Drake, and told the crowd, "The DJ can play this s--t, but I want you all to know, F--k Drake!"
In a 2013 interview with GQ, Drake addressed the 2012 nightclub incident and feud with Brown.
"I don't want my name to be synonymous with that guy's name. I really don't," he said. "I wish we could sit down, just like you and me are right now, and talk it out man-to-man. But that's not going to happen. I'm not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I'm not going to back down."
"It's embarrassing, the amount of media coverage," he said. "Two rappers fighting over the woman. He's not even a rapper, but still, it's the last way you want your name out there. It distracts from the music. But he's made me the enemy, and that's the way it's gonna stay, I guess."
Later in the year, Brown wrote on Facebook that he was "hanging with Drake in the studio." A photo of the two in a music studio also surfaced on Instagram a year later.
Drake later hosted the 2014 ESPYs and took part in a skit with Brown and Blake Griffin. Later in the year, Nicki Minaj released her single "Only," which features both Brown and Drake, as well as Lil Wayne.
In 2009, Brown was famously arrested for assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, during a confrontation the morning before the Grammys. The following August, he was sentenced to five years of probation. Brown and Rihanna reconciled a few years later and dated on and off for several months until 2013.
His probation finally ended in 2015, after it was extended following other legal problems.
Brown has since occasionally commented on Rihanna's Instagram posts. In November, Brown liked a sexy pic Rihanna shared, drawing anger from many of her fans.
Drake and Rihanna first sparked romance rumors in 2009 after her confrontation with Brown. They also dated on and off for several years. In 2016, months after "Work" was released, E! News learned the two stars had rekindled their relationship. Later that year, Drake presented Rihanna with a special award at the 2016 MTV VMAs and said in a speech that she is "someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old. She's one of my best friends in the world."
Two months later, E! News learned Drake and Rihanna were no longer dating, and that while they "still love each other," "their schedules have gotten in the way."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?