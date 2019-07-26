Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Celebrate Marriage (Again!) in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 8:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Wedding

Instagram

Officially official! Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are celebrating their marriage, one more time!

As E! News exclusively reported, the Vanderpump Rules couple obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas earlier this week. This move came shortly after it was revealed (by Lance Bass!) that Tom and Katie weren't legally married. But, now that the couple is making it official, they're celebrating with their co-stars in Sin City.

Stassi Schroeder, Lala KentJax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix have all been documenting their time with the "newlyweds" on social media. Stassi's boyfriend, Beau Clark, also posted a video from Caesars Palace, giving followers a view of an aisle covered in rose petals.

Watch

Vanderpump Rules Stars Gush Over A-List Fans Lady Gaga & Rihanna

The Vanderpump squad could also be seen dressing up in cowboy attire for an evening of celebrations on Thursday. From the Instagram posts, it appears the Bravo stars spent time at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub.

Let's take a look at all of the pics from the Vegas festivities!

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Wedding

Instagram

Pink Rose Petals

Stassi's boyfriend Beau Clark posted a video from Caesars Palace Las Vegas, showing off what appeared to be an aisle lined with pink rose petals.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Wedding

Instagram

"Congratulations! Again!"

The couple received a cake congratulating them on their marriage.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Wedding

Instagram

Newlyweds

Stassi posted a video of the wedding party at dinner, telling her Instagram followers, "I'm in-between newlyweds!"

Article continues below

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Wedding

Instagram

The Boys

Squad pic!

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Wedding

Instagram

Wedding Party

The Vanderpump Rules cast spent time by the pool amid the celebrations.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Wedding

Instagram

Time to Celebrate

Tom dressed in cowboy attire for a night of celebrating with his wife and their pals.

Article continues below

Congratulations to the couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Vanderpump Rules , Weddings , Couples , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Returning to TV With New Hulu Series Love, Beth

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 4 on Hulu

Chris Brown, Rihanna, Drake

Rihanna's Exes Chris Brown and Drake Hilariously Face Off in "No Guidance" Music Video

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Could 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Larissa Get Back Together? "Never Say Never"

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

It's The Bachelorette Finale and Hannah Brown Is As Concerned, Confused and Conflicted As Ever

Kirsten Corley, Kensli Bennett, Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper's Postmates Bill Will Make You Feel Better About Your Spending

Heidi Montag, Heidi Pratt, The Hills: New Beginnings

Heidi Montag Teases More Drama to Come on The Hills, If That’s Even Possible

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.