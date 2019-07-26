Amy Schumer Returning to TV With New Hulu Series Love, Beth

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 9:30 AM
Amy Schumer's heading back to TV. Well, streaming. Schumer, whose Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer has been in limbo since 2016, will star in Love, Beth, a new Hulu series ordered straight to series by the streamer as part of a first look deal with the Emmy winner.
The 10-episode half-hour comedy stars Schumer as Beth. That's it. That's all we know. Additional details will be released at a later date. Schumer created the series and will serve as writer, director and executive producer. Other executive producers include her sister Kim Caramele and Kevin Kane. Love, Beth is expected to launch in 2020.
Schumer, who welcomed her first child in 2019, has two Netflix specials including the 2019 release Amy Schumer: Growing.
Hulu made the announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour. The streaming platform is also teaming up with Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi on a new untitled series described as a "living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes." The series, which is part of the growing Hulu Kitchen platform, will see Lakshmi learn about communities around the country and immerse herself in their cultures. Each episode begins with a single dish that represents the community's past and explores the immigrant community through food.
"Hulu is taking big swings on bold and brand-defining stories that reflect the culture and inspire conversation. The series we're presenting today come from many of the biggest storytellers and fresh new voices in entertainment, and reflect why Hulu is a home for creators to do their very best work," Craig Erwich, senior vice president of originals at Hulu, said in a statement.
The announcements didn't stop there: Mahershala Ali, you know the Oscar-winning star of Moonlight, has joined the cast of Ramy season two. Look for that in 2020.
In 2019, Dollface starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky will debut. Executive produced by Margot Robbie, the series follows Jules (Dennings), a young woman who gets dumped and has to deal with her over-active imagination and both literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women to rekindle the friendships she left behind for her relationship. Look for that on November 15 with all 10 episodes.
Also this year: Reprisal starring Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor. The new series about a relentless femme fatale debuts all 10 episodes on December 6. Meanwhile, Marvel's Runaways season three premieres on December 13.
