Could 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Larissa Get Back Together? "Never Say Never"

Not everyone got their fairy tale ending on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. In the above exclusive sneak peek from part two of the "Tell All" reunion, host Shaun Robinson brings up the moment Larissa threw away her wedding ring after a fight with Colt.

Colt says it was hurtful because it was a symbol of their marriage. "Every time I tried to talk to her, she ignored me. But I wish I would've been more patient with Larissa. I don't think it's possible, but if Larissa and I could sit down and not argue and be understanding and patient, I guess I would want to get back with Larissa," he says.