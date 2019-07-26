It's The Bachelorette Finale and Hannah Brown Is As Concerned, Confused and Conflicted As Ever

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 8:00 AM
What does any young adult do when they're stuck in a pickle? They go to their parents. In The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown's case, her parents go to her while she's faced with a very big decision in Greece.
"I think you thought you were going to be at one place, and you're confused. I'm confused for you," Hannah's mom Susanne says in the exclusive preview above. "So, I'm going to ask you some questions that you're not going to like today. Ultimately this is your decision, but…"
"No, I want to know, but…" Hannah says. "I knew this was freakin' going to happen."
Susanne wants her daughter to really be sure of herself going into this potentially life-changing decision. "You got to think about these things. This is it, so I'm telling you what I see as a mom," she says.
"It makes it really hard because now I'm confused. I don't want to make the wrong decision," Hannah says.
And that's where things get emotional.
"I want somebody that will take…that will love you like I know you should be loved," Hannah's mom cries.
It's all something Hannah's very well aware of.
"I am concerned, I am confused and conflicted," the reality star says. "No matter how much I want to make this my decision, I want them to see what I see."
Click play on the video above to see the full clip.
The two-night season finale of The Bachelorette begins Monday, July 29 and will feature live elements with Hannah, host Chris Harrison and her suitors. ABC is promoting it as a history-making installment.
The Bachelorette finale begins Monday, July 29 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?