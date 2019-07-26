Watch Taylor Swift Shake Off Her Bad Bartending Skills in Hilarious New Commercial

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 6:00 AM
YouTube
Taylor Swift is bringing the LOLs this Friday morning!
The Grammy winner had teamed up with Capital One to bring her fans a hilarious new commercial for the company's Savor card. In the commercial, promoting cash back deals on dining and entertainment, we see Swift take on a job as a waitress and a bartender. While everything goes swiftly in the beginning, we then see the "Shake It Off" singer fumble while mixing a drink.
"Sorry," she mouths to customers at the bar after spilling.
In the next scene, T.Swift prepares a milkshake for two young fans at a diner, adding a little too much whipped cream. But, the girls don't seem to mind because, "It's Taylor Swift!"
The commercial, set to Swift's "ME!" song, includes several Easter eggs! So, be sure to check out the receipts.
With Swift's new partnership, Capital One is offering a Cardholder Exclusive Album Bundle, which includes a T.Swift T-shirt and a digital Standard Edition copy of her upcoming album, Lover, which is set to drop on Aug. 23.
Take a look at her commercial above, plus see if you can spot all of the Easter eggs!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?