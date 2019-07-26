Watch Taylor Swift Shake Off Her Bad Bartending Skills in Hilarious New Commercial

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 6:00 AM

Taylor Swift is bringing the LOLs this Friday morning!

The Grammy winner had teamed up with Capital One to bring her fans a hilarious new commercial for the company's Savor card. In the commercial, promoting cash back deals on dining and entertainment, we see Swift take on a job as a waitress and a bartender. While everything goes swiftly in the beginning, we then see the "Shake It Off" singer fumble while mixing a drink.

"Sorry," she mouths to customers at the bar after spilling.

In the next scene, T.Swift prepares a milkshake for two young fans at a diner, adding a little too much whipped cream. But, the girls don't seem to mind because, "It's Taylor Swift!"

Watch

Taylor Swift's Archer Easter Eggs: Joe Alwyn & What Else?

The commercial, set to Swift's "ME!" song, includes several Easter eggs! So, be sure to check out the receipts.

With Swift's new partnership, Capital One is offering a Cardholder Exclusive Album Bundle, which includes a T.Swift T-shirt and a digital Standard Edition copy of her upcoming album, Lover, which is set to drop on Aug. 23.

Take a look at her commercial above, plus see if you can spot all of the Easter eggs!

