Stop Right Now: Victoria Beckham May Very Well Be Reuniting with the Spice Girls

She's saying she'll be there. Well, it's a possibility.

During an appearance on UK's The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan last night, Mel B revealed that Victoria Beckham has been considering a return to the Spice Girls.

"Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there," the singer said on the show, according to The Daily Mail. "She did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th anniversary." (The annual music festival will celebrate the milestone next year and, per Mel, the band may headline the event.)

"It's not just me saying it," she continued. "She actually did say that to my mum!" The late night show's host expressed his excitement (very relatable), gushing "Victoria's ready to come for the big show!" To which Mel raved, "I hope so."

The girl power group—also featuring Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell—kicked off their reunion tour in May, albeit down one member. Last Fall, Victoria took to social media to announce she would be sitting this one out.