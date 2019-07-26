Margot Robbie, Luke Perry and More: See How the Stars of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Compare to the Real-Life Players

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 3:00 AM
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is finally here, movie fans!
And while the Quentin Tarantino-directed flick, a love letter to a time in Tinseltown that's long since been left in the dust, is worth celebrating for the simple fact that it's the first time anyone has managed to get Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, arguably two of the last real movie stars left, to star opposite one another, it's also worth noting that their supporting cast is seriously stacked.
Though the characters DiCaprio and Pitt bring to life, a fading star of TV westerns and his loyal, longtime stunt double, respectively, are composites, works of fiction based on the sort of partnerships once commonplace in the industry, nearly everyone else involved in the film is playing someone who actually lived in Los Angeles in 1969. From Margot Robbie as the ill-fated Sharon Tate to Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Timothy Olyphant as Lancer star James Stacy to Lena Dunham as Manson Family member Catherine Share, the film is a who's who of the City of Angels at the end of the free-wheeling '60s.
Before you race out to catch Tarantino's latest magnum opus, brush up on who's playing who!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Bob Penn/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
The I, Tonya actress reunites with her The Wolf of Wall Street co-star to play the ill-fated actress who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with husband and film director Roman Polanski's baby when she was murdered by the Charles Manson Family in the summer of 1969.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock, Everett Collection/Shutterstock
The Into the Wild actor plays celebrity hair stylist and Tate's ex-boyfriend, born Thomas Krummer, who was murdered alongside her and couple Wojciech Frykowski and Abigail Folger on August 8, 1969.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images,Bettmann / Contributor
The Australian actor, perhaps best known for playing Dewey Crowe in 22 episodes of FX's Justified, plays the notorious cult leader and murderer who died in late 2017 from cardiac arrest resulting from respiratory failure and colon cancer at the age of 83.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Wally Fong/AP/Shutterstock
Butler, who has dated Vanessa Hudgens for eight years and just landed the highly-coveted role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, stars as the central member of the Manson Family, responsible for carrying out seven murders, including Tate and Sebring's.
David Fisher/Shutterstock, Wally Fong/AP/Shutterstock
The Girls creator and star portrays one of Manson's followers who did not participate in the Tate-LaBianca murders
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Bettmann / Contributor
The legendary actor plays the aged rancher who was convinced by Manson to allow the Family to live on his Los Angeles ranch, which used to be a filming location for Westerns. Burt Reynolds was initially cast in the role, but died before his scenes could be filmed.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock
The War of the Worlds star plays this member of the Manson Family who earned her nickname from Spahn because of the sound she made when he touched her. While she didn't take part in the Tate-LaBianca murders, she would go on to make an assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford in 1975.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Justified star plays this actor, born Maurice William Elias, who was best known for starring in the late '60s TV western Lancer. In 1973, Stacy was hit by a drunk driver while driving his motorcycle, resulting in the amputation of his left leg and arm, as well as the death of his girlfriend Claire Cox.
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
In what would turn out to be his final film role, the late Riverdale actor, who died tragically in early March after suffering a massive stroke at his home on February 27, 2019, plays this Canadian-born actor who starred on Lancer alongside Stacy.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock, Concord/Golden Harvest/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Empire actor appears as the legendary kung-fu master, whom Polanski briefly believed might've been behind the murders of Tate and the others at his home.
Shutterstock/Getty Images
The star of Hulu's upcoming Four Weddings and a Funeral series adaptation from Mindy Kaling appears as the Mamas and the Papas singer.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Bettmann / Contributor
The Haunting of Hill House actress appears as this member of the Manson Family who joined the four behind the Tate murders the following evening to murder Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in their home.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Bettmann / Contributor
Beaty appears as Katie, the nickname given to Patricia Krenwinkel, the Manson Family member who directly participated in the Tate-LaBianca murders. Coincidentally, she also played Krenwinkel in NBC's Manson-centric series Aquarius that ran for two seasons from 2015-16.
Shutterstock
The Atypical actress appears as the Mamas and the Papas singer who would die in her sleep at age 32 in 1974.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Massimo Sambucetti/AP/Shutterstock
The Polish actor makes his English-language film debut as the famous director married to Tate at the time of her murder who would go on to become a fugitive from the U.S. criminal justice system in 1978 after fleeing the country while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to statutory rape.
Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock, Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Billions star makes a cameo as the actor nicknamed "The King of Cool" who starred in hit films like The Thomas Crown Affair, The Magnificent Seven and The Towering Inferno.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock, George Brich/AP/Shutterstock
The star of The Leftovers appears as this Manson Family member, nicknamed Kitty, who was the girlfriend of Bobby Beausoleil, the man convicted of killing fellow Manson Family member Gary Hinman.
Shutterstock, Getty Images
The Don't Trust the B star makes a cameo as the popular actress and singer who was married to James Stacy at the time.
Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock, Harold Filan/AP/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things actor appears as the Manson Family member who killed Spahn ranch hand Donald "Shorty" Shea weeks after the Tate-LaBianca murders. He remains the only person in the Family to be released from prison after being convicted of murder, having been granted parole in 1985.
Shutterstock
The Masked Singer competitor makes a cameo as the British actress who had lunch with Tate on the day she was murdered.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock, Wally Fong/AP/Shutterstock
The Better Things actress plays one of the Manson Family member who directly participated in the Tate-LaBianca murders.
Shutterstock/Getty Images
The Russian actor, best known for recurring as Oleg on The Americans, plays the Polish actor who was killed alongside Tate in Polanski's home.
Getty Images/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Sound of Music actor—he played Friedrich von Trapp in the classic film—appears as this actor-turned-TV director.
Shutterstock/Getty Images
Though he never made it in the film, the Westworld actor was cast as the iconic actor who was due to appear in the film as well until his death forced director Quentin Tarantino to recast him with Dern. While it's unclear whether Marsden ever filmed his intended scenes, he gets a "special thanks" in the film's credits.
Shutterstock
Similarly, Gilmore Girls actor and Empire co-creator Danny Strong was cast as the legendary Rat Pack member who starred in The Wrecking Crew with Tate, only to find himself cut from the film as well.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in theaters now.
