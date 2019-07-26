When Brad Pitt Met Leonardo DiCaprio: How the Last Two Movie Stars Finally Came Together for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

It's not that there haven't been run-ins between the two in their personal lives, however—Hollywood is a small world, after all, and Pitt's former flame Gwyneth Paltrow (with whom he dated from 1994 to 1997) did, in 2013, credit DiCaprio with planting the seed for her vegetarianism 20 years prior, lending credence to the idea that the two men were traveling in similar circles in the early days of their career—or near-misses in their professional ones.

Both actors did some of their earliest work, coincidentally, on the ABC family sitcom Growing Pains. Pitt guest-starred in two episodes, one in 1987 and the other in '89, playing two different characters, while DiCaprio recurred in the 1991-92 season as Luke Brower, the homeless boy taken in by the Seaver family.

"We did start on the same television show," Pitt told Today's Harry Smith during an interview alongside Tarantino and his co-stars DiCaprio and Margot Robbie earlier this month.

"I mean, we're talkin' decades ago," DiCaprio added.

And while their careers would take off from there, propelling them to an echelon of stardom most only ever dream of as they ruled the box office in films like Seven and Mr. & Mrs. Smith for Pitt and Titanic and Catch Me If You Can for DiCaprio, they each traversed the road of the movie star in ways all their own.

Pitt would hop from one high-profile relationship to the next, seemingly relishing his power couple status whether it was Paltrow, first wife Jennifer Aniston or second wife Jolie on his arm, before settling into the role of doting dad with his and Jolie's impressive brood, while DiCaprio has lived a bit of a playboy life, always linked to one model or another, while doing his best to steer focus away from who he's sharing a bed with. (He's notoriously tight-lipped about nearly all facets of his personal life.)