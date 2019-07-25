Only Kim Kardashian Could Pull Off Rocking This Gold Bodysuit to the White House

Is it too late to pitch a new season of Kim Kardashian Takes Washington D.C.?

The E! reality TV star concluded her latest visit to the nation's capital by spending time at the White House on Thursday. Sporting a flashy gold bodysuit tucked into a monochromatic tan suit and matching booties, Kim was spotted arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. with daughter North West and her grandmother MJ Campbell, who just celebrated her 85th birthday.

TMZ reports Kim and the rest of her famous fam were treated to a private tour of President Donald Trump's private residence, and the outlet suggests she also took a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief to discuss her continued prison reform advocacy efforts. Earlier this week, the 38-year-old met with inmates at the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility as part of her upcoming Oxygen documentary Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.