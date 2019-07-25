The Real Housewives of New York Reunion Finale Wonders If Luann Can Sing

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Reunion

Bravo

Can Luann de Lesseps sing? 

That was the major question of tonight's part three of the Real Housewives of New York reunion, after Barbara was caught saying she couldn't during her cabaret show earlier this season. 

If she can't sing, why would Luann have been cast in Chicago on Broadway, Luann wondered. And then wondered again. Luann was cast in Chicago on Broadway!!! That means she must be able to sing. 

When Andy posed the question to the rest of the women, a little bit of silence ensued. 

"I think it's more about the jokes and the diary and bringing people together," Sonja said as everyone just sorta made noises. 

"She's a great performer!" said Ramona. 

"Do you think you're a very good singer? Honestly?" Bethenny asked. 

"No! I don't pretend to be a great singer, but I am a performer..." Lu said. "Why is the issue my singing? I just got cast in Chicago on Broadway and I'm gonna kill it." 

Watch

Luann de Lesseps' Most Important Lesson From RHONY Drama

Andy even read a viewer email that wanted to make sure Lu knew that the joy of her show is "the spectacle" and that she's not Liza Minelli. 

"OK, well there's always gonna be haters. That's all I got to say," Lu said, though it wasn't. "And people that are negative. And you saw that she said she loved the show and found it very entertaining, so..." 

The first half of the night was all about Barbara, who finally made her reunion debut to face discussion of her spray tan, her short tops, and the fact that she's a turnip...? 

She also found herself having to explain that she had no regrets about revealing her bisexuality—if you wanna label her like that, and not as gender fluid or gender liquid—because people need to see that some people just love everyone. 

After Barbara admitted she was just a really good friend, as opposed to a housewife willing to open herself up in the way the show requires, she took her leave, and it was back to discussing Luann being selfish or ungrateful or a bad friend, but it ended very nicely. Luann apologized for any time she was absent, and she and Bethenny had a big hug to follow up the big hug that Lu had with Barbara earlier, and then everyone shared their biggest regrets of the season and toasted their juices to life being a cabaret. 

Now what on earth are we supposed to do until this show comes back? We'll let you know when we figure it out.

The Real Housewives of New York airs on Bravo. 

E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Brady Bunch, A Very Brady Renovation

A Very Brady Renovation Reunites the Brady Bunch Cast for A Seriously Nostalgic Reno Show

Lisa Joyner, Chris Jacobs, Jane Blasio, Bernie Schaeffer, Taken At Birth

TLC's Taken At Birth Tells a Heartbreaking True Story of Hundreds of Illegally Sold Babies

Will & Grace, Will and Grace

Will and Grace Ending (Again) After Third Revival Season in 2020

Bachelor in Paradise

What to Expect From Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

E! TV Scoop Awards Logo

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Fight and Best Villain

The Family Chantel, Chantel and Pedro, 90 Day Fiance

What's the Status of 90 Day Fiancé's Chantel and Pedro's Relationship Now?

Why Stephanie Pratt Is Quitting "The Hills"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.