Will and Grace Ending (Again) After Third Revival Season in 2020

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 1:00 PM
Will & Grace is coming to an end, again. The revived comedy, which will return for its third season since coming back to life in 2017, will end in 2020. All total, Will & Grace will have aired 11 seasons on NBC. The network made the announcement, thanking everyone involved with the groundbreaking series.
"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance. The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can't be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history," NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy said in a statement. "A huge thank you to Max [Mutchnick], David [Kohan], Jimmy [Burrows] and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."
According to creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the decision was made by them and the cast.
"We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace," Mutchnick, Kohan and director and executive producer James Burrows said in a statement.
"In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace. They say you can't go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we're even more proud of something we never thought we'd get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one," the statement continued. "It's been the highlight of our careers to write for and direct four incredible artists who we consider to be the finest and funniest ensemble sitcom cast of all time—Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes.
"Of course, actors as brilliant as these four are only as good as the words they're given. The Will & Grace writing room has been a dream team that has consistently lifted the show to heights we never could have achieved on our own with their collective humor, warmth, and humanity," the trio said. "The hardest part about making this decision is saying goodbye to our outstanding production team and crew who, over two decades, brought passion and artistry to every department. If we had just one more season, we would have learned their names. So, thank you Handlebar Mustache, Cheese Lady, and Cargo Shorts #1 - #12. We will always think of you as family.
"And finally, our deepest gratitude goes to each and every Will & Grace fan across the world. It was a privilege to make you laugh," they concluded.
The Will & Grace revival took shaped after series stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes assembled for a 2016 presidential election voting PSA. The reunion was a hit and got the revival ball rolling.
The 18-episode new season will air during the 2019-2020 TV season, but a midseason premiere date has yet to be announced by NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
