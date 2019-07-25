Porsha Williams' Body Positive Post Is the Self-Love Message Every Woman Needs to Read

Porsha Williams is celebrating her body.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who welcomed her first child in March, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a self-love message with her fans. In the post, Porsha talks about her health journey after giving birth to her baby girl, PJ.

"Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight!" Porsha wrote alongside a video of herself in a gorgeous dress. "I'm big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn't want to cloud it with worrying about my size."

"I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one! However lately I've decided to start eating healthy and drinking a gang of water and I actually can see some early changes in my body," the Bravo star shared. "I really don't believe in the snap back thing for me too much or put pressure on myself... I'm just celebrating me starting to FEEL like myself again after childbirth."