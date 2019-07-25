What to Expect From Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

ABC
Chris Harrison is frequently known to proclaim things as the "best ever." This season of Bachelor in Paradise is no different.
"It's the best season we've ever had," Harrison said on the Bachelor Party podcast about Demi Burnett's storyline. Harrison said Demi's story is fascinating, and he's extremely proud of the season, despite Dean Unglert's "atrocious" mustache. Regarding Demi, he said he's "proud" of her "and the young lady she has in her life."
The longtime host also addressed the fight seen in the promo and said it was "an unfortunate incident that got out of hand."
In a press release, ABC teased the sparks fly fast for Blake Horstmann who knew some of his costars before heading to Paradise. But Hannah Goodwin and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have their hopes dashed when Blake lands on another woman. And then there's his ex-girlfriend Kristina Schulman. Yeah, it's complicated.
The two-night premiere continues on Tuesday, Aug. 6 with more drama between Blake, Kristina and Caelynn. Three women head home at the rose ceremony, resulting in a last-minute scramble at the cocktail party.
Meet the cast below.
Derek was originally on Jojo's season of The Bachelorette, then got engaged to Taylor Nolan on season four of Bachelor in Paradise. They have since split, and now he's back to try again!
She was Hannah B's rival beauty queen during Colton's season of The Bachelor, and now she's looking for love in Paradise.
She was famous for her many traumas during Arie's season of The Bachelor, and then she was humiliated by a jerk last season of Paradise, so hopefully things go better for her this time around.
Who?! She was allegedly a night one eliminee during Colton's season.
He was sadly only just eliminated from Hannah's season. Famous for that one time he got injured during a game of rugby and was given a cast that looked to be from the civil war era.
Talk about a throwback! Chris was a contestant back in season eight of The Bachelorette where he competed for Emily Maynard's heart, and then he appeared on Bachelor Pad season three, and then he quit season one and season two of Bachelor in Paradise. Could this finally work out for him?!
Katie appeared on Colton's season of The Bachelor.
Onyeka is also from Colton's season.
Another gal from Colton's season!
A well-known crier from Colton's season.
Wills was a bit of a fan fave from Becca's season, and didn't have much success last season on Bachelor in Paradise. Hopefully his luck can change this year.
Hannah was blindsided by Colton Underwood, so now she gets a second chance at love in Paradise.
Fresh off Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Cam's bringing ABC to Paradise.
A veteran of Becca Kufrin's season, he's once again ready for love.
Another veteran from Becca's season, Clay's single and ready to mingle.
A veteran of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Demi recently popped up on The Bachelorette to aid Hannah.
This fan-favorite is fresh off Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.
Tayshia was in Colton Underwood's Top 3, but his heart belonged to another.
A contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season, she's looking for love again.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
