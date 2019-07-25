Finally Ready to Wed: How JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Beat the Odds and Became a Bachelor Success Story

"Falling For a Fraud."

That was just one magazine headline that ran during JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016, and it was far from the only one calling her frontrunner Jordan Rodgers' character into question. As soon as the word got out that Jordan, the handsome younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was going to be a contestant, a target of sorts was placed on his back. And it only got bigger as the season aired and it was clear JoJo, a beloved lead who was coming off of Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, was gaga for Jordan.

Rumors were running rampant about his previous dating history, that he might still be on a dating app. An ex-girlfriend alleged he was a "prolific liar and cheater" on social media. The private Rodgers family drama, most notably Aaron's estrangement from the rest of the clan, became dissected by the public, media and sports analyst. Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with comments questioning if he was there for "the right seasons."