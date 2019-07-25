TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Fight and Best Villain

by TV Scoop Team | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 12:00 PM
Time to vote for the big bads!
Voting is now open in the 2019 TV Scoop Awards for the best villain and best fight of the past year of TV, joining our many other polls that are also currently open.
You can now vote in the two categories below, plus Best Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Drama, four acting categories, and Best Couple, Sexiest Moment, Best Reality and Talk Shows, and Best Twist, Worst Twist, and Best Musical Moment.
Four days of new polls remain, and you can keep up with everything that's open and everything that's still coming right here.
You can vote as many times as you want below!
Voting will remain open until Friday, August 2 at 5 p.m. PT.
