Childish Gambino Gives Inspirational Speech at Concert: "You Can't Hold onto S--t"

He's Childish Gambino, motivational speaker.

During his concert at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, the hip-hop star, aka Lion King actor Donald Glover, gave an impromptu inspirational speech about moving on and letting go of the past.

"I got injured before and I couldn't come. My father passed. I couldn't come," the star said onstage. "And none of it matters when I'm up here, because I get to see you guys," he continued. "And I mean it in the best way possible. None of it matters. You can't hold onto s--t your entire life. Everybody, you guys look very young. So a lot of stuff means a lot of things to you right now. And it should. That passion is what drives all of us.

Last fall, he canceled several concerts, including a show in Sydney, after he broke his foot onstage in Dallas. Weeks later, his dad Donald Glover Sr. passed away.