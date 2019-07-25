Any Volunteers? Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About His Desire to Become a Dad

Jake Gyllenhaal is dreaming of a day filled with diapers and pacifiers.

While sitting down with Sunday TODAY's host Willie Geist to discuss his Broadway play Sea Wall / A Life, the actor got candid about having a family in the future. "I do hope to be a father one day," the actor mused.

Perhaps the baby bug hit while performing onstage.

"It's a show about faith and family and the mess and comedy of life," Gyllenhaal explained in a teaser. "It's about, really actually about two fathers and about, for my character, someone who is just about to become a father. Also, he goes back into his own relationship with his own father and the passing of his father and how that makes him feel becoming a father."

As much as he looks ahead, Gyllenhaal also speaks candidly about the past in his upcoming interview. Especially when it comes to his 2005 groundbreaking role in Brokeback Mountain.